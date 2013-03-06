(Changes source, adds investment figure)
NEW DELHI, March 6 AirAsia Bhd's
proposal to set up an airline jointly with the Tata group was
approved on Wednesday by the Indian government's foreign
investment regulator, paving the way for the first foreign
carrier to enter the domestic aviation sector.
Malaysia's AirAsia, the largest budget carrier in Asia,
plans to launch a regional airline in India with an initial
investment of 800 million rupees ($15 million) to cash in on
rising demand for domestic air travel among India's rapidly
expanding middle class.
The new airline, AirAsia India, will be managed by the
Malaysian company and based in the southern Indian city of
Chennai.
AirAsia, through its investment arm, will own 49 percent of
the new airline, with Tata Sons Ltd, the holding
company of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata group, owning 30
percent. Arun Bhatia, who owns Telestra Tradeplace, an
investment firm, will hold the remainder.
"It's been cleared," said Arvind Mayaram, India's economic
affairs secretary, when asked about the deal. "Now they will
have to take the necessary licences from the DGCA. They can
start operating now once they get the licence."
The DGCA is India's aviation regulator, the Directorate
General of Civil Aviation.
Earlier on Wednesday, Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said he
does not expect any major hurdles for the
venture.
India's aviation industry, which has been plagued by losses
due to high operating costs and fierce competition, was opened
to foreign investors in September last year. Foreign carriers
are now able to purchase up to 49 percent of local airlines.
($1 = 54.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW
DELHI; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan; editing by Miral Fahmy)