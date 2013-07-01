MUMBAI, July 1 AirAsia, which plans to
launch a budget airline in India later this year, would
aggressively expand its fleet and is looking to add at least 10
planes a year, Chief Executive Tony Fernandes told reporters in
Mumbai on Monday.
Fernandes said AirAsia would want to offer the lowest
possible fares in its Indian operations.
AirAsia, the largest budget carrier in Asia, plans to launch
a regional airline in India with an initial investment of 800
million rupees ($13.46 million) to cash in on rising demand for
domestic air travel among the country's rapidly expanding middle
class.
India's Tata Group and investment firm Telestra Tradeplace
are its partners in the venture.
($1 = 59.4250 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)