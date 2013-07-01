(Adds Fernandes quotes)
By Aradhana Aravindan
MUMBAI, July 1 Budget carrier AirAsia
plans to aggressively grow its Indian affiliate's fleet by
adding 10 planes a year and will focus operations on the
country's under-utilised airports, the group's chief executive
Tony Fernandes said on Monday.
AirAsia India, a joint venture between the Malaysia-based
low-cost airline, India's Tata Group and investment firm
Telestra Tradeplace, is expected to begin a domestic service
from Chennai in the fourth quarter of 2013.
It will focus on connecting under-utilised airports within
India instead of offering services to the country's main hubs
Mumbai and New Delhi, Fernandes told a press conference in
Mumbai.
To do this, it has an "aggressive" plan to add 10 Airbus
A320 aircraft a year to its fleet, he added.
"Game plan is very simple. We want to have the lowest fares,
we want to improve connectivity within India. We think there are
a lot of routes that are just not done," he said.
"If you look at air travel, it's so concentrated on Delhi
and Mumbai ... there is a huge amount of airports that are
under-utilised."
India's low-cost aviation sector is developing slowly, with
the three main budget carriers operating only about 130 planes
across the country of over a billion people.
AirAsia will initially concentrate on southern India from
its Chennai base before expanding to other parts of the country,
Fernandes said.
Its main competitor out of Chennai will be domestic low-cost
carrier SpiceJet, while other Indian low-fare carriers include
IndiGo and GoAir.
The domestic tourism market will play a big part in the
airline's success, said Fernandes.
"India will become a very big hub for us eventually," said
Fernandes.
The airline will offer only domestic services, as under
Indian regulations the country's carriers cannot fly on
international routes until they have at least five aircraft and
have clocked up five years of operations.
AirAsia last week announced its exit from the Japanese
market, which it entered with much fanfare via a joint venture
with All Nippon Airways (ANA). The relationship,
however, broke down over the last year as the two squabbled over
AirAsia Japan's strategy and ANA said that it would buy out its
partner.
Fernandes said that AirAsia and ANA were "bad partners" and
that he would "never work" with another "premium airline" after
the ANA experience, and following an acrimonious exit from a
cross-shareholding agreement with Malaysian Airline System Bhd
in 2012.
"ANA is the highest cost airline in the world, we are the
lowest cost. Opposites don't attract. We just had a completely
different vision of how to run the airline. Nothing is wrong
with the market, the market is fantastic," said Fernandes.
"The lesson is I will never ever work with another airline
in my life. Let me qualify that - premium airline."
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Writing by Siva Govindasamy;
Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Jeremy Laurence)