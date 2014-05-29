Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
NEW DELHI AirAsia Bhd's (AIRA.KL) Indian joint venture will start flying from June 12, Tony Fernandes, group chief executive of the Malaysian carrier, said on Thursday.
AirAsia India will open ticket sales from Friday, Fernandes said in a Twitter message.
AirAsia India, which will operate a low-cost airline, won a flying permit from the Indian regulator this month. India's Tata Group and investment firm Telestra Tradeplace are AirAsia's partners in the venture.
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.