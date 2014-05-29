Air Asia aircraft model 9M-AQB is seen on track at Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) airport at Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said/Files

NEW DELHI AirAsia Bhd's (AIRA.KL) Indian joint venture will start flying from June 12, Tony Fernandes, group chief executive of the Malaysian carrier, said on Thursday.

AirAsia India will open ticket sales from Friday, Fernandes said in a Twitter message.

AirAsia India, which will operate a low-cost airline, won a flying permit from the Indian regulator this month. India's Tata Group and investment firm Telestra Tradeplace are AirAsia's partners in the venture.

