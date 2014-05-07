US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW DELHI May 7 India's aviation regulator on Wednesday granted an operating permit to AirAsia's Indian venture, a senior government official said, paving the way for the carrier to launch services in the country.
AirAsia India is a joint venture between the Malaysia-based low-cost airline, India's Tata Group and investment firm Telestra Tradeplace. It plans to use Airbus A320 planes. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.