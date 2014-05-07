NEW DELHI May 7 India's aviation regulator on Wednesday granted an operating permit to AirAsia's Indian venture, a senior government official said, paving the way for the carrier to launch services in the country.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between the Malaysia-based low-cost airline, India's Tata Group and investment firm Telestra Tradeplace. It plans to use Airbus A320 planes. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)