* Shares close 0.8 pct up after falling to 5-yr-lows
* Indonesia says to "support and help" airlines in bid to
bolster balance sheets
* Ministry officials had earlier threatened to shut down
airlines
* Indonesia AirAsia concerns add worries about budget
carrier
(adds details from AirAsia Indonesia statement, stock recovery)
By Eveline Danubrata and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Shares in AirAsia
Bhd recovered from five-year-lows after the Indonesian
government on Thursday eased investors' fears that the Malaysian
budget carrier's local affiliate could be grounded for a lack of
funds.
Days after several Indonesian officials named the airline as
one of 13 carriers that must repair stretched balance sheets by
July 31 or face shutdown, the transport ministry softened its
tone, saying it would "help and support" the companies instead.
The ministry's statement on Thursday did not mention
anything about a shutdown, and a spokesman told Reuters this
matter would be decided "in the future".
Shares in AirAsia, which took a beating in recent weeks
after a Hong Kong-based research firm questioned its accounting,
rose as much as 2.3 percent on Thursday after plunging more than
15 percent in the previous session on worries about the fate of
its 49 percent-owned Indonesian affiliate.
The stock closed up 0.8 percent, outperforming the broader
market, helped by Indonesia AirAsia's announcement that it was
drafting a plan aimed at improving shareholder equity.
"There are tough economic times but we are not here (in
Indonesia) for the short term," AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes
told Reuters in Singapore when asked about the loss-making but
key market for the carrier.
Investors often cite regulatory uncertainty as a key
obstacle to doing business in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
The requirement for the airlines to boost their finances is
part of a government drive to improve Indonesia's aviation
safety credentials. Last week's crash of a military plane, which
killed more than 140 people, came after an Indonesia AirAsia jet
also crashed in December, killing all 162 people onboard.
Analysts, however, the measures had been imposed without
warning on an industry already struggling with over-capacity and
cut-throat competition.
"There are thousands of jobs on the line because of this
directive," said Maybank Kim Eng analyst Mohshin Aziz, who
described the ministry's Thursday statement as "more sensible".
For AirAsia, the uncertainty over its Indonesia affiliate
comes amid concerns about its accounting practices. Its shares
have fallen by nearly 40 percent since GMT Research last month
said the airline uses transactions with loss-making carriers to
boost its earnings. The company has denied any wrongdoing.
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)