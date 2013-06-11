KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 Malaysian budget airline
AirAsia Bhd said on Tuesday that it may dissolve its
Japan-based joint venture with All Nippon Airways Co (ANA)
due to disagreement between the companies over how to
operate the business.
AirAsia, Asia's biggest budget airline, said in a stock
exchange filing that it would not rule out the "dissolution" of
AirAsia Japan, a low-cost carrier based at Tokyo's Narita
airport.
"Since its launch, AirAsia Japan has failed to track its
proposed business plan due to the inability to manage costs,"
AirAsia said.
AirAsia Japan has been reporting losses since it began
operating in August 2012 with flights to five local destinations
and two in South Korea. AirAsia, in reporting its first-quarter
results on May 22, said AirAsia Japan posed a bigger challenge
compared with its other ventures due to cost issues.
AirAsia Japan operated four aircraft with a load factor of
70 percent as of March, while AirAsia's other ventures recorded
75 to 87 percent for the same period, the company said.
AirAsia, which has a 33 percent stake in AirAsia Japan,
noted that the management of the venture is "predominantly
comprised" of ANA staff including the chief executive and chief
financial officers.
ANA said nothing has been decided in regard to ending the
joint venture.
AirAsia gets 80 percent of its earnings from Malaysia, but
it has invested heavily towards expanding in its operating
markets - with a total fleet of 124 planes - to stay ahead of
emerging rivals including Lion Air's Malindo Airways.
The company's long-haul arm AirAsia X launched a $370
million initial public offering on Monday, with a third of the
funds earmarked for capital expenditure. AirAsia
X chief executive Azran Osman Rani identified Japan and China as
a priority for the airline to build brand awareness, after it
shed loss-making routes to Europe and India in January last
year.
AirAsia's Indonesian unit may launch a $200 million IPO by
the end of the year, Chief Executive Tony Fernandes told Reuters
last week.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Additional reporting by
Tim Kelly in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)