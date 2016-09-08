KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 AirAsia Berhad,
Asia's biggest budget airline, on Thursday appointed Stephane
Daillencourt as the chief executive of its leasing unit,
effective Nov. 1.
Last month, AirAsia said it was considering options for its
leasing arm, Asia Aviation Capital, including a potential sale.
Reuters has reported that AirAsia values the leasing unit at 4.1
billion ringgit ($1.01 billion).
Daillencourt was most recently at GE Capital Aviation
Services Ltd (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and
financing arm of U.S. conglomerate General Electric.
($1 = 4.0560 ringgit)
