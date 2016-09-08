KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 AirAsia Berhad, Asia's biggest budget airline, on Thursday appointed Stephane Daillencourt as the chief executive of its leasing unit, effective Nov. 1.

Last month, AirAsia said it was considering options for its leasing arm, Asia Aviation Capital, including a potential sale. Reuters has reported that AirAsia values the leasing unit at 4.1 billion ringgit ($1.01 billion).

Daillencourt was most recently at GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd (GECAS), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of U.S. conglomerate General Electric.

($1 = 4.0560 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)