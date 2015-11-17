KUALA LUMPUR Nov 17 Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
has hired lenders Barclays PLC, CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd to arrange
financing through a U.S. dollar medium-term note programme, IFR
reported on Tuesday.
The report comes as Asia's biggest budget carrier earlier
this month said major shareholders were evaluating "all
strategic options" after Reuters reported that its chief
executive was seeking investors to take the airline private.
Reuters reported last month that AirAsia's founders were
considering a management-led buyout after its shares fell to a
seven-year low following the publication of a research report
critical of the airline's accounting practices.
A medium-term bond programme will give AirAsia more
flexibility when raising funds in the G3 markets - the United
States, European Union and Japan - IFR reported, citing people
with knowledge of the matter.
An imminent launch has been ruled out until volatile global
market conditions stabilise, IFR reported, citing the people.
RHB said RHB Investment Bank is one of the lead banks
appointed by AirAsia. Barclays declined to comment. Officials at
AirAsia and CIMB were not available to comment.
AirAsia carried 20 percent more passengers in July-September
than the same period a year earlier, and recorded a slightly
higher passenger load factor - or capacity used - of 81 percent.
Its shares have slumped 34.2 percent since GMT Research in
June said AirAsia's transactions with associate companies
inflated earnings. AirAsia has defended its financials.
The airline is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on
Nov. 26.
(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey of IFR, Yantoultra Ngui in KUALA
LUMPUR and; Anshuman Daga in SINGAPORE; Writing by Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)