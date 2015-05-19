* Move comes as AirAsia seeks to monetise affiliates
* AirAsia BIG firming up partnerships to boost programme
* Airlines wake up to value of loyalty programmes
By Denny Thomas and Anshuman Daga
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 19 Malaysia's AirAsia
Bhd is in talks to sell a minority stake in its
loyalty programme joint venture to private equity firms, in a
deal that could value the business at about $330 million, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
AirAsia BIG, the loyalty programme owned by Asia's biggest
budget airline and Malaysia's Tune Group, could raise about $100
million by selling about a 30 percent stake, the people said.
The sale highlights AirAsia's attempts to monetise its
affiliates and comes after the airline - co-founded by
entrepreneur Tony Fernandes - reported its first net loss in two
years in the October-December quarter.
Asian airlines are waking up to the value of frequent-flyer
and loyalty programmes. Last year, Virgin Australia
sold a minority stake in its frequent-flyer programme to private
equity firm Affinity Equity Partners at a valuation which
implied it was worth more than a third of the airline's total
enterprise value.
AirAsia did not respond to requests for comment. The sources
declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.
The deal was expected to close in a few months, although the
talks were currently at an early stage and the value and stake
were subject to change, the people said.
Airlines sell miles in bulk to commercial partners, which
use the credits to attract customers and mine valuable data on
their spending habits. Members then use the miles to buy
anything from seat upgrades to vouchers for retail stores.
AirAsia's BIG loyalty programme has more than 12 million
members and is spread across Southeast Asia. It includes over
100 partners ranging from credit card companies, retail stores,
hotels and travel industry brands.
Fernandes has built AirAsia from two planes in 2001 to an
airline that operates about 170 aircraft with affiliates across
Southeast Asia and India. AirAsia has been firming up deals with
partners to boost its loyalty programme.
To preserve cash, it is taking deliveries of fewer new
aircraft compared with previous years and is selling older
aircraft.
Tune Group is owned by AirAsia's co-founders Fernandes and
Kamarudin Meranun.
Underscoring the potential in Southeast Asia, home to a
rapidly-growing middle-class market and a 600 million-plus
population, AirAsia brought in Toronto-listed Aimia Inc
last year as a minority investor in Think Big Digital Sdn Bhd,
which operates AirAsia and Tune Group's loyalty programme.
