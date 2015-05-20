* Move comes as AirAsia seeks to monetise affiliates
* AirAsia BIG firming up partnerships to boost programme
* Airlines wake up to value of loyalty programmes
(Adds comments from AirAsia, details of loyalty programme)
By Denny Thomas and Anshuman Daga
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 20 Malaysian airline
AirAsia Bhd's loyalty programme is in talks with
private equity investors about selling a minority stake, which
could value the business at about $330 million, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
AirAsia BIG, the loyalty programme owned by Asia's biggest
budget airline and Malaysia's Tune Money International, could
raise about $100 million by selling about a 30 percent stake,
the people said on Tuesday, declining to be identified as the
discussions are confidential.
The move is in line with AirAsia's attempts to monetise its
affiliates and comes after the airline - co-founded by
entrepreneur Tony Fernandes - reported its first net loss in two
years in the October-December quarter.
Asian airlines are waking up to the value of frequent-flyer
and loyalty programmes. Last year, Virgin Australia
sold a minority stake in its frequent-flyer programme to private
equity firm Affinity Equity Partners at a valuation which
implied it was worth more than a third of the airline's total
enterprise value.
In a statement issued after the Reuters story, AirAsia
denied it was selling but did not say whether the loyalty
programme was in talks with potential investors.
"Our AirAsia BIG loyalty program has tremendous potential
for growth - leaps and bounds beyond where it is today," said
Aireen Omar, AirAsia's chief executive officer. "The program has
over 13 million members and is growing at a rate of 150,000 new
members a month."
The deal was expected to close in a few months, although the
talks were currently at an early stage and the value and stake
were subject to change, the people said.
Airlines sell miles in bulk to commercial partners, which
use the credits to attract customers and mine valuable data on
their spending habits. Members then use the miles to buy
anything from seat upgrades to vouchers for retail stores.
Underscoring the potential in Southeast Asia, home to a
rapidly-growing middle-class market and a 600 million-plus
population, AirAsia brought in Toronto-listed Aimia Inc
last year as a minority investor in Think Big Digital Sdn Bhd,
which operates AirAsia and Tune Group's loyalty programme.
AirAsia's BIG loyalty programme is spread across Southeast
Asia. It includes over 100 partners ranging from credit card
companies, retail stores, hotels and travel industry brands.
Fernandes has built AirAsia from two planes in 2001 to an
airline that operates more than 180 aircraft with affiliates
across Southeast Asia and India. AirAsia has been firming up
deals with partners to boost its loyalty programme.
To preserve cash, it is taking deliveries of fewer new
aircraft compared with previous years and is selling older
aircraft.
Tune Group is owned by AirAsia's co-founders Fernandes and
Kamarudin Meranun.
