SEPANG, Malaysia June 18 Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
said on Monday it had appointed Aireen Omar to head
its local operations as the founder of Asia's largest budget
carrier Tony Fernandes moves to Indonesia to oversee its
regional expansion plans.
Prior to the appointment, Aireen was AirAsia's regional head
of coporate finance and treasury. She will assume her new post
on July 1 and report directly to Fernandes, now CEO for the
AirAsia group, who confirmed he was moving to
Jakarta.
"During the credit crisis, Aireen kept AirAsia ahead of the
curve," AirAsia co-founder Kamarudin Meranun told reporters at
the budget carrier's headquarters at Kuala Lumpur International
Airport in Sepang.
"While other companies fell into trouble securing any
financing at all, Aireen was able to lock up financing at very
competitive rates for two years for the purchase of aircraft for
Airasia."
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)