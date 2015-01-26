KUALA LUMPUR Jan 26 Malaysian budget carrier
AirAsia Bhd, which lost a jet in Indonesia's Karimata
Strait last month, on Monday said a drop in global oil prices
has allowed it to remove fuel surcharges for passengers.
Oil prices have fallen around 60 percent since the
middle of 2014 due to slowing demand and rising supplies from
countries such as the United States, exacerbated by the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries deciding not
to cut output.
"We believe removing fuel surcharges and reducing travel
costs will be a huge boost to the tourism industry," AirAsia
said in a statement.
The surcharge removal will also apply to regional affiliates
in Thailand and Indonesia, as well as long-haul arm AirAsia X
Bhd.
AirAsia removed the surcharge for all of its flights in
2008, but restored it in 2011 as fuel prices rose sharply, the
airline said.
Shares of AirAsia closed 0.7 percent lower on Monday, versus
a 0.4 percent fall in the broader index.
On Dec. 28, AirAsia flight QZ8501 crashed less than halfway
into a two-hour flight from Indonesia's second-biggest city of
Surabaya to Singapore, killing all 162 people on board.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)