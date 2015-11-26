(Adds details on accounts consolidation, other comments)
By Anshuman Daga
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 26 AirAsia Bhd,
Asia's biggest budget airline, reported a third-quarter net
loss on Thursday, hit by foreign exchange losses and a writedown
on its Indonesia AirAsia affiliate, and said it was looking to
move to consolidated accounting for the group.
The move comes months after Hong Kong-based GMT Research
issued a report questioning the Malaysian company's accounting
practices and alleged that the airline used transactions with
its foreign associate airlines to inflate earnings.
"On consolidation of accounts for the whole group, the
company's auditor attempted to revisit their opinion on this
matter and we are hopeful that the group will be allowed to
consolidate and therefore present a fairer view of the group's
performance and financial position," the company said on
Thursday.
Founded by Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes, AirAsia has
grown from a two-plane operation in 2002 to become a
billion-dollar business and said on Thursday it had provided
segmental reporting of its associates for the first time.
AirAsia has been seeking to address market concerns of high
debts and dues owed by Indonesia AirAsia and Philippines AirAsia
and said quarterly results from both associates missed their
forecasts. It said Indonesia AirAsia made a loss after tax of
$19.9 million and Philippines AirAsia a loss after tax of $29.1
million.
Overall, AirAsia reported a net loss of 406 million ringgit
($96 million) for the quarter, having made a net profit of 5.4
million ringgit in the same period last year. It blamed foreign
exchange losses, its share of losses incurred by the associates
and one-off costs related to the sale and leaseback of aircraft.
In particular, the airline booked prior-year unabsorbed
losses of 469 million ringgit at its Indonesian associate.
Fernandes saw this as a temporary setback for the main
airline, however. "We see a great end to the year and a light at
the end of the tunnel for the Malaysian operations after a
series of headwinds that affected our operations," he said.
AirAsia said last month its major shareholders were
evaluating "all strategic options" after Reuters reported that
its founders were looking at taking the airline private. The
company gave no update on this on Thursday.
($1 = 4.2170 ringgit)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)