KUALA LUMPUR Feb 26 AirAsia Bhd,
Asia's largest budget airline by passengers, reported a net
profit of 1.9 billion Malaysian ringgit ($613.10 million) in the
full year 2012, up more than two-fold compared to the previous
year.
The result was higher than the average forecast for
full-year profit of 775.7 million ringgit in a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S poll of 20 analysts.
Revenue rose to 4.99 billion ringgit, 11 percent higher than
a year earlier, the Malaysia-listed firm said on Tuesday. Profit
for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 350.6 million ringgit, up 168
percent year-on-year.
($1 = 3.0990 Malaysian ringgits)
