* Q3 net profit 354 mln rgt vs net loss 406 mln last year
* Q3 revenue 1.69 bln rgt vs 1.52 bln year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd
swung to a profit in the third quarter from a net loss
a year earlier, mainly driven by an increase in aircraft
operating lease income that boosted revenue during the quarter.
A 22 percent tumble in the average fuel price to $62 per
barrel from $79 per barrel a year earlier also contributed, the
airline said in its statement on Thursday.
Net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 353.9
million ringgit ($79.62 million), versus a net loss of 405.7
million ringgit a year earlier. Revenue rose 11.2 percent to
1.69 million ringgit, the company said.
The results were underpinned by a load factor of 87 percent,
a measure of how full planes are, up 6 percentage points from
the same period last year.
The number of passengers carried rose 11 percent, ahead of
seat capacity that increased 2 percent year-on-year, AirAsia
said of its operating statistics.
($1 = 4.4450 ringgit)
