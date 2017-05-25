BRIEF-Global Oriental says unit and Layar Raya Sdn Bhd entered into a joint venture agreement
* Layar Raya Sdn Bhd and Fame Action Sdn , subsidiary of co entered into a joint venture agreement
(Corrects first paragraph to read "...and load factor." instead of ...and improvements at its loss-making affiliates.")
KUALA LUMPUR May 25 Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Bhd reported a 30 percent drop in its quarterly net profit as higher fuel expenses offset a rise in passenger numbers and load factor.
Net profit for the first quarter ended March 30 was 615.8 million ringgit ($143.98 million), versus the 877.8 million ringgit reported a year earlier.
AirAsia's revenue rose 31 percent to 2.2 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.2770 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.