HONG KONG/SINGAPORE May 19 AirAsia Bhd
is in talks to sell a minority stake in its loyalty
programme joint venture to private equity firms, in a deal that
could value the business about $330 million, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
AirAsia BIG, the loyalty programme owned by Asia's biggest
budget airline and Malaysia's Tune Group, could raise about $100
million by selling some 30 percent stake, the people added.
The sale process highlights AirAsia's attempts to monetise
its affiliates and comes at a time when AirAsia co-founded by
entrepreneur Tony Fernandes is facing challenging times.
AirAsia did not reply to multiple emails and phone calls
from Reuters seeking comment. Sources declined to be identified
as the discussions are confidential.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Anshuman Daga; Editing by
Michael Perry)