KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Shares of Malaysia budget
airline AirAsia Bhd dropped as much as 8.9 percent on
Tuesday, the day after founder and Chief Executive Tony
Fernandes wrote to investors to outline plans to raise funds and
cut debt.
Stock in AirAsia, the biggest low-cost airline in Asia, were
trading 7.8 percent lower at 1.65 ringgit per share at 0815 GMT,
after dropping to a five-year low of 1.63 ringgit a share.
The carrier's long-haul arm AirAsia X Bhd dropped
to a record low of 20 sen per share. The benchmark stock index
rose 0.04 percent.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)