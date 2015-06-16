KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Shares of Malaysia budget airline AirAsia Bhd dropped as much as 8.9 percent on Tuesday, the day after founder and Chief Executive Tony Fernandes wrote to investors to outline plans to raise funds and cut debt.

Stock in AirAsia, the biggest low-cost airline in Asia, were trading 7.8 percent lower at 1.65 ringgit per share at 0815 GMT, after dropping to a five-year low of 1.63 ringgit a share.

The carrier's long-haul arm AirAsia X Bhd dropped to a record low of 20 sen per share. The benchmark stock index rose 0.04 percent. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)