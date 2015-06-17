KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Shares in Malaysian budget
airline AirAsia Bhd extended a week of declines,
dropping as much as 9.8 percent, as a message from Chief
Executive Tony Fernandes that the firm has no need to
recapitalize failed to soothe investor nerves jangled by a June
10 research report that questioned AirAsia accounting.
At 0226 GMT, the stock was trading at 1.48 ringgit, close to
the multi-year lows it has hit since little-known Hong-Kong
based firm GMT Research issued its report.
Wednesday's shares slide came after Fernandes, attending the
Paris air show, said the company did not have any need to
recapitalise and had ample room to raise cash. On Monday,
Fernandes wrote to investors saying the company will raise funds
at loss-making associates in Indonesia and the Philippines and
cut debt.
(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Emily Chow; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)