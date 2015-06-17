* Losing streak follows report questioning accounting
* AirAsia says company has strong balance sheet
* Stock trims losses, closes 6.7 pct lower
* Shares down nearly 30 pct since June 10 report
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, June 17 AirAsia Bhd's
shares skidded as much as 13 percent on Wednesday as
founder Tony Fernandes' claims his firm can raise cash at will
failed to convince investors, rattled by a report questioning
the Malaysian budget carrier's accounting.
After its opening slide the stock trimmed losses to close
down 6.7 percent, but has fallen nearly 30 percent, hitting
five-year lows, since the June 10 report by little-known firm
GMT Research first spooked shareholders. Asia's biggest low-cost
airline has shrunk to a market value of about $1.23 billion.
While Group Chief Executive Fernandes has steered AirAsia to
a leading position in the world's fastest-growing budget
aviation market, questions on its accounts are a headache in a
low-margin business squeezed by overcapacity and competition
from rivals such as Jetstar, a unit of Qantas, and
Indonesia's Lion Air.
"We have so many cash-raising opportunities from our fleet,
our investments, from our national cash operations, there is no
need for a capital raise," Fernandes told Reuters on the
sidelines of the Paris Airshow. He didn't comment directly on
the GMT report, which said the carrier used transactions with
associate airlines to boost earnings.
On June 15, Fernandes wrote to investors saying AirAsia
plans to raise as much as $300 million from convertible bond
issues at loss-making associates in Indonesia and the
Philippines, and will sell and lease back up to 20 planes.
"The concern is whether they can execute the fund-raising.
Until they announce something on this, the stock will remain
weak," said Kee Hoong Tan, an analyst with Alliance DBS
Research, who has a 'Hold' recommendation on the stock. AirAsia
would have to inject more of its own funds if it fails to find
third-party investors and this would be a strain on its balance
sheet, he said.
According to Reuters data, amounts owed to AirAsia by
associate firms surged to a record 2.3 billion ringgit ($615
million) in 2014, up from 559 million ringgit a year earlier and
253 million ringgit in 2009. The amount due in 2014 represented
about half of AirAsia's total equity of 4.55 billion, a level
some analysts have noted as a point of caution.
In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday afternoon, AirAsia
made its first official comment on the slide in its stock
without referring directly to the GMT report. "Due to the recent
movement in AirAsia Bhd's share price, the management would like
to assure the investment community that the company has a solid
footing, strong balance sheet, rich in assets and good business
outlook," it said.
AirAsia's Malaysian operations still account for the biggest
chunk of the group's profits but over the last two years,
AirAsia's financial performance has been hit by a gruelling
price war at home market, as well as intensifying regional
competition.
The firm said on Wednesday that AirAsia's accounts are
transparent and prepared in accordance with international and
local accounting standards. It said its Indonesia affiliate will
meet payments due for lease, brand and licence fees due to
AirAsia from the current quarter.
AirAsia's were little changed after the statement, and
bankers remained sceptical about the fund-raising plans.
"We don't see how the convertible bonds are going to get
done. How can investors have the confidence to put money in the
loss-making units?" said one transportation banker at a US bank,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Speaking in Paris before Wednesday's share slide, Fernandes
said AirAsia, which owns 128 aircraft and picked up a series of
airline awards on Tuesday, could easily raise $1 billion in sale
and lease back deals, plus had investments worth $500 million.
"We don't want to do too many because we don't need that
much cash. But it's just to show the market that it can be done
and crystallise the value," Fernandes said. "We're a solid
company with a solid balance sheet and a solid business plan."
($1 = 3.7510 ringgit)
