* AirAsia seeks to consolidate group accounts
* Move comes six months after accounts criticised
* AirAsia shares fall as much as 7 pct on Q3 net loss
(Adds analyst comments, context)
By Anshuman Daga and Praveen Menon
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 AirAsia's plans to
consolidate its group's accounts will help dispel some criticism
of its financials, though struggling affiliates are likely to
drag down earnings at Asia's biggest budget carrier.
AirAsia Bhd shares have lost more than half their
value this year following concerns about accounting practices
and weakness at operations across Southeast Asia. Executives
considered taking the firm private, Reuters reported, and this
month AirAsia said it was evaluating "all strategic options".
Late Thursday, the Malaysian airline said it was hopeful of
presenting its accounts and those of its affiliates as one. The
announcement came almost six months after Hong Kong-based GMT
Research said transactions with affiliates inflated earnings.
"On consolidation of financial statements, we suspect that
there is a lot of scepticism towards AirAsia's financial
statements given the opaque transactions that have been
highlighted in recent reports," GMT Research's Founder Gillem
Tulloch told Reuters in an email on Friday.
"The only way to restore confidence is to give the required
disclosure," Tulloch said.
The airline did not give a time frame on the consolidation.
It previously said local regulations prevented accounting
consolidation with affiliates of which it was a minority owner.
QUARTERLY LOSS
AirAsia's Malaysian operations account for most of the
group's profits but the airline's financial performance over the
past few years has suffered due to competition from carriers
owned by Singapore Airlines Ltd, Australia's Qantas
Airways Ltd and Indonesia's Lion Air.
On Thursday, AirAsia said it swung into a net loss in the
third quarter after booking a large writedown on its
money-losing Indonesian operations and foreign exchange losses.
Its shares fell as much as 7 percent on Friday, hitting a nearly
two-month low though trading still comfortably above multi-year
lows struck in August.
The airline also said earnings missed forecasts at its
Indonesian and Philippine associates, which have high debts to
AirAsia.
Maybank analyst Mohshin Aziz said consolidating its accounts
would present a better picture of AirAsia's financials
considering it has so many associates across countries.
The shares had fallen on Friday because of the net loss
figure, but the underlying picture was better, Aziz added.
"Passenger yields are growing and cash from operations is
growing and those are the two key things," he said.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)