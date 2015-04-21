SYDNEY, April 21 Malaysian budget airline
AirAsia X Bhd said on Tuesday it will compensate
travellers inconvenienced by its decision to quit direct flights
to the Australian city of Adelaide after authorities received a
"significant number" of complaints.
In a statement on its website, the Kuala Lumpur-listed
carrier said it has now reimbursed travellers forced to cancel,
rebook on other airlines or make their own way to other
Australian cities to catch its flights after it quit the South
Australian state capital in January.
The airline added that it has also compensated passengers
affected when it sold flights between the Australian city of
Melbourne and Denpasar, Indonesia, from December, before it had
obtained Australian regulatory clearance. That also forced
customers to change their flights.
"These actions by AirAsia X led to a significant number of
consumer complaints (about) significant delays in receiving
refunds and concerns over the treatment of out-of-pocket
expenses incurred," the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
Customers of any business are entitled to prompt
compensation if the business fails to deliver a contracted
service, the commission said.
AirAsia X said it will process any future claims within 14
days.
It did not specify how many customers were affected or how
much it has paid in compensation.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ryan Woo)