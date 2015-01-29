KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 Trading in shares of Malaysian long-haul budget carrier AirAsia X will be suspended on Friday pending a "material announcement", the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

Shares of AirAsia X will be suspended from 0900 am local time (0100GMT), said the company.

The company is set to announce a rights issue of shares as early as Friday to try and close a growing cash-flow gap, and could announce the departure of two key executives, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)