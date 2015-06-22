* Continue to fly to Tokyo, Osaka as normal
* Plan to open new routes in Japan on hold
(Adds details)
BANGKOK, June 22 Thai AirAsia X, the country's
largest budget long-haul carrier, will temporarily suspend
services from Bangkok to Sapporo in Japan from Aug. 1 due to a
downgrade of Thailand's aviation safety rating.
Thai AirAsia X, part of Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd,
will continue to fly to Tokyo and Osaka in Japan and Seoul in
South Korea, it said in a statement on Monday.
Thailand's civil aviation body is under scrutiny after the
United Nation's International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)
last week downgraded its safety rating for failing to properly
oversee airlines under its jurisdiction.
The incident prompted Thai AirAsia X to postpone plans to
open new routes to Japan and the airline is looking for new
destinations, Chief Executive Nadda Buranasiri said in the
statement.
Japan and South Korea are among the top destinations for Thai
travellers.
The operations of Thai AirAsia X, along with other carriers
such as NokScoot, have been affected since late March after
China and South Korea banned Thailand-based airlines from flying
charters and new routes because of safely concerns and the Thai
authorities were given 90 days to address the concerns.
Thai AirAsia X had secured temporary permission from the
Japanese authorities to fly from Bangkok to Sapporo once a day
with AirAsia X (Malaysia) helping to supplement flights, it
said.
Passengers who have booked its flights from July 31 can
switch to an earlier travel date, change destination or receive
a full refund, the statement said.
Earlier in June Thai AirAsia X said it had cut its 2015
revenue target to 5 billion baht ($149 million) and reduced its
passenger target for services to Japan to 600,000 from an
earlier target of 800,000.
($1 = 33.6500 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Greg Mahlich)