PARIS Dec 18 Malaysian long-haul budget carrier
AirAsiaX announced an order for 25 Airbus
A330-300 aircraft on Wednesday in a deal valued at $6 billion at
list prices.
Chief Executive Azran Osman Rani said he expected strong
Asian demand in the future given that low-cost airlines had not
penetrated the market in that part of the world as much as in
Europe or the United States.
"I will bet my bottom dollar that this is not the last order
we will place," he told Reuters.
The carrier, the long-haul arm of Asia's largest low cost
airline by passengers, AirAsia, said it had options
for another 10 of the same Airbus planes.
