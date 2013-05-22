BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Long-haul carrier AirAsia X, founded by entreprener Tony Fernandes, has set an indicative price of 1.45 ringgit ($0.48) per share for an initial public offering (IPO) in Malaysia worth more than $300 million, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.
The company and its shareholders are offering 790.1 million shares, with 75 percent of the offering coming from new shares, according to the terms seen earlier. The deal is slated to be priced on June 24, with its debut set for July 10.
CIMB, Credit Suisse, Maybank and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators on the IPO.
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."