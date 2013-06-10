KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 Malaysian long-haul budget
carrier AirAsia X launched an up to $370 million initial public
offering on Monday, seeking funds for its fleet expansion as it
targets buoyant travel demand in Asia-Pacific and looks to fend
off regional rivals.
The carrier, which competes with Singapore Airlines'
Scoot and Qantas Airways' Jetstar, has said
it plans to add 13 Airbus A330 wide-bodied planes in total this
year and next to take its fleet to 23 aircraft by 2014.
The expansion comes as passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific
region more doubled between 1998 and 2012, putting air travel
activity in the region on par with North America, according to
figures from research firm Strategic Airport Planning Ltd, which
were cited in AirAsia X's preliminary IPO prospectus.
"The focus in on the sweet-spot flights of 4 to 8, or
possibly 9 hours," Tony Fernandes, AirAsia X's founder, told
reporters at the IPO launch. He added that AirAsia X plans to
strengthen its position in its key markets in Australia and East
Asia.
AirAsia X and its shareholders are offering 790.1 million
shares in an indicative price range for institutional investors
of 1.15 ringgit to 1.45 ringgit per share, according to a term
sheet of the deal seen by Reuters. About 75 percent of the
offering will come from new shares.
The company plans to use 33.3 percent of the proceeds to
repay bank loans, with another 32.6 percent set for capital
expenditure and 29.7 percent as general working capital.
AirAsia X's chief executive, Azran Osman Rani, said the
carrier's expansion would come through more flights on existing
routes as well as from new routes within some countries where it
already operates.
In an interview with Reuters in January, Azran said the
carrier was aiming to build brand awareness in new markets like
China and Japan and establish crucial early dominance on key
routes after dropping its loss-making Europe and India routes
last year.
"You want to make sure you are well ahead both in terms of
dominating individual routes but also dominating across the
networks," he said then.
CIMB, Credit Suisse and Maybank
were hired as joint global coordinators on the IPO.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, CLSA, HSBC and Morgan Stanley
are also acting as joint bookrunners.
The deal is scheduled to be priced on June 24, with the
stock market debut set for July 10.