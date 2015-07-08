UPDATE 4-Noble Group reports big loss, founder Elman steps down as exec chairman
* Noble reports Q4 loss of $129 mln vs profit of $40 mln yr ago
KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 Malaysian budget airline AirAsia X Bhd said on Wednesday it has filed an official complaint with the country's Securities Commission against Hong Kong-based firm GMT Research over a June 10 report that questioned accounting practices at AirAsia X's parent, AirAsia Bhd.
AirAsia, the long-haul arm of Asia's biggest low-cost carrier, said in a statement that the GMT Research report said profits were shifted between the carriers by way of transfer pricing of service fees and costs charged by AirAsia.
"AirAsia X asserts that the reports and presentation by GMT Research and its representatives concerning AirAsia X are untrue, misleading and inaccurate," it said.
Shares of the two airlines have tumbled since GMT Research's report said AirAsia uses transactions with loss-making associate carriers to boost its earnings.
Asked to comment on the AirAsia X filing, GMT Research partner Gillem Tulloch told Reuters by telephone, "We only do research, we don't force people to sell (shares). Investors make their own decisions."
BERLIN, May 11 Germany will continue to lead NATO's military training mission in northern Afghanistan, but is not looking to increase its presence there or to expand its role in the fight against Islamic State, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.