KUALA LUMPUR May 23 Malaysian long-haul budget
airline AirAsia X on Tuesday reported a 94.2 percent
dive in its quarterly profit, hit by a weaker ringgit and
higher fuel costs.
For the first quarter ended March, net profit came in at
10.3 million ringgit ($2.40 million), from 179.5 million ringgit
a year ago. Revenue rose 22 percent to 1.2 billion ringgit.
Some analysts had said that AirAsia X's headline earnings
for the first quarter may underperform largely due to a 122
million ringgit forex gain recorded year ago.
($1 = 4.2920 ringgit)
(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)