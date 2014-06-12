By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's transport ministry has
ordered carmakers including Honda Motor Co and Nissan
Motor Co to decide as soon as possible whether they
need to recall more vehicles over potentially faulty air bags
made by Takata Corp.
The instruction to Honda, Nissan, Mazda Motor Corp
and the Japanese arm of BMW came after Toyota on
Wednesday expanded last year's recall saying Takata had not
fully provided serial numbers of potentially flawed air bag
inflators.
Takata has said it supports Toyota's decision to expand the
recall and that it will provide the replacement inflators.
Some of those car makers could decide by the end of this
month whether to recall more vehicles, two individuals
knowledgeable about the matter said.
The transport ministry also asked Japan's auto lobby to tell
car makers to pay close attention to the information Toyota
released in pulling back 2.3 million vehicles globally, many for
the second time.
Last year, automakers including Toyota, Honda and Nissan
recalled a total of 3.6 million vehicles globally over Takata
air bags.
On Wednesday, Toyota recalled 650,000 more vehicles in Japan
that had not been included in last year's recall. As a result,
the total number of Toyota vehicles recalled in Japan over this
issue has more than tripled to around 960,000 vehicles from the
310,000 vehicles it had recalled in 2013.
Overseas, Toyota recalled 1.62 million vehicles for the
second time, many in the United States.
Since late 2008, automakers have called back more than 7
million vehicles with Takata air bags globally, many of that
recalled by Honda.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Erica Billingham)