(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
By Ben Klayman and Yoko Kubota
DETROIT/TOKYO Jan 13 At a New Year's party thrown by Honda in 1985, Juichiro
Takada, heir to a family woven-cloth business that had branched into car seatbelts, divulged a
decision. His company, Takata Corp, would steer clear of mass-producing automotive
airbags.
The newest idea in car safety, cushions that inflated within thousandths of a second after
an accident, was just too risky. One mistake could ruin the company he inherited from his
father.
"We cannot cross a bridge that is so dangerous," Takada told Saburo Kobayashi at the party.
In his 2012 memoirs, Kobayashi, who was leading Honda's new airbag program in the mid-1980s,
wrote that he wanted Takata to make airbags from its sturdy textiles. Somehow, in a fateful
gamble, Takada changed his mind and crossed that bridge.
Within a few years his company was not only making airbags, it had branched out into making
the high-explosive pyrotechnic devices that inflate them, employing technology that borrows from
rocket engines and is worlds removed from woven cloth. The bet paid off spectacularly. Airbags
evolved from a pricey option to standard equipment on millions of cars, and Takata became one of
the top three manufacturers worldwide.
Nearly three decades later, Juichiro Takada's worries seem prescient. After a series of
accidents and at least two deaths allegedly caused by faulty airbags, last year Takata's
car-company clients ordered the largest airbag-related recall in history. Takata took a charge
of $300 million. Juichiro's son and heir, Shigehisa Takada, gave up family operating control of
the company for the first time, ceding the president's post to a Swiss executive.
The tale that emerges from interviews with industry officials, chemical engineers, former
U.S. safety officials and former Takata employees - as well as reviews of documents filed with
U.S. regulators - is one of a company that lost its grip on quality. It's a classic case study
in how a lapse in quality-control rigor can prove extraordinarily costly to even a
well-regarded, successful company.
Takata has acknowledged to U.S. safety regulators that it improperly stored chemicals and
botched the manufacture of the explosive propellants used to inflate airbags. It also has
conceded to Reuters that, in at least one case, it kept inadequate quality-control records,
which meant that hundreds of thousands of cars had to be recalled to find what might have been
only a small number of faulty airbags, a decade after they were made.
The company says it has now resolved the quality issues, and its major customers, including
Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co, say they continue to use Takata airbags
and stand behind the company. Takata's share price has rebounded after dropping almost 15
percent the day of the big recall announcement on April 11. It has gained 78.5 percent from its
low on that day, as Takata's earnings expectations and Japan's broader stock market both
improved. But the lasting impact on Takata remains unclear.
"Takata has been partnering in complete cooperation with our customers and will continue to
do so with complete transparency," Takata spokesman Hideyuki Matsumoto told Reuters.
When the North American International Auto Show opens in Detroit this week, the hundreds of
cars on display will contain thousands of airbags: up to 10 of them in some vehicles, mounted in
the steering wheel, dashboard, doors and other places. They'll get scant attention compared to
advanced styling, high-tech engines and other visible features, even though the sophistication
of airbags rivals that of any other piece of automotive technology. Takata's troubles, and how
they arose, shed light on the complexity of a key car component that millions of drivers now
take for granted.
AIRBAG TYCOON
When he died at 74 in 2011, Forbes magazine listed Juichiro Takada as Japan's 29th richest
person, worth some $900 million. His airbags and seatbelts had made him wealthy and likely saved
thousands of lives.
Ashley Parham, an Oklahoma all-state cheerleader who dreamed of becoming a schoolteacher,
wasn't one of them.
In May 2009, days after she graduated from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, the
18-year-old drove to pick up her younger brother from football practice. Her 2001 Honda Accord
bumped another car in the school parking lot.
The car's eight-year-old Takata airbag exploded out of the steering wheel, in what Honda
later described as an "unusual deployment" in documents filed with NHTSA in August 2009. Parham
bled to death after a piece of metal shrapnel sliced open her carotid artery, according to the
autopsy report.
Police Chief Brandon Clabes told Reuters that emergency-room doctors who treated Parham
initially "thought she might have been shot" before retrieving shards of metal from her neck and
chest. Clabes said his department conducted "an in-depth accident and criminal investigation"
and "matched those pieces of metal up with the airbag."
The parking-lot incident, he added, "was just a minor traffic accident ... that most people
just walk away from with no injuries at all."
Honda had already informed American authorities it had a problem with some of its airbags,
which were supplied by Takata. Just six months earlier, it had recalled in the United States
4,000 Accords and Civics, 2001 models, because degraded explosives in the airbag inflators could
blow up more violently than expected, spewing metal parts into the car, according to documents
provided by the automaker to NHTSA.
Parham's particular Accord wasn't included in the first recall. But two months after her
death, Honda expanded the recall 100-fold, summoning back more than 500,000 cars globally.
Parham's 2001 Accord was part of the larger recall.
It wouldn't end there. Six months later, on Christmas Eve, an airbag in another 2001 Honda
Accord exploded after a collision with a mail truck in Virginia. Shrapnel from a ruptured airbag
inflator allegedly severed blood vessels in 33-year-old Gurjit Rathore's neck, and she bled to
death, according to a lawsuit filed by Rathore's family.
In both deaths, Honda and Takata settled with the families out of court and details were not
disclosed.
THE BIG RECALL
Soon hundreds of thousands more cars were being recalled, then hundreds of thousands more.
In addition to the two deaths, there were several other severe injuries allegedly linked to the
airbags, including one woman who survived only by staunching a bleeding artery in her neck with
her fingers. Several settlements took place.
The recalls would culminate in April of last year when 3.6 million Hondas, Nissans, Toyotas,
BMWs and others from model years 2001-2004 were summoned back around the globe. In all, over the
last five years, 6.5 million cars equipped with Takata airbags were recalled worldwide, more
than half of them Hondas.
Takata and the automakers say the recalls were the result of a series of separate problems,
and that they acted on each one as soon as they became aware of it.
Takata spokesman Matsumoto said the size of the recalls was set by the carmakers, based on
Takata's records and analysis.
"The cases all had completely different causes that led to recalls," Matsumoto told Reuters.
"If you ask me whether there was a causal relationship between them, I can only say that there
wasn't."
As is common in automotive safety cases, many lawsuits have been settled confidentially and
without trial. Thus the internal records of Takata, Honda and the other automakers have not been
revealed in court, and engineers and executives were not summoned to testify. That makes it
difficult to establish just how and when awareness of the faulty airbags unfolded inside the
companies.
What no one disputes is that it took four years from Ashley Parham's death, and 12 years
from when the car that her family claims killed her rolled off the assembly line, for the extent
of Takata's quality woes to be revealed.
In August 2009, U.S. safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
asked Honda why the second, larger recall, announced weeks after Parham's accident, was not
included in the smaller 2008 action. Three months later, NHTSA opened an inquiry into whether
Honda and Takata recalled vehicles fast enough. By May 2010, NHTSA closed the probe, saying the
companies had handled the recalls appropriately. In a statement to Reuters, the safety agency
said it was satisfied with the responses of Takata and its automaker customers.
AN "UNUSUAL DEPLOYMENT"
Changes had been made at Takata's factories as far back as 2002. According to Honda, in
November 2002 Takata assigned a plant employee to ensure that propellant chemicals were placed
in dry storage before non-business days like weekends, after one of Takata's other automaker
clients questioned how exposure to moisture might affect the chemicals.
Honda acknowledged in U.S. recall documents that an "unusual airbag deployment" had occurred
as early as May 2004. In September 2009, Honda said the problem was not rediscovered until after
Ashley Parham's fatal accident.
Her death led to a frenzy of activity at Takata, which hired a German engineering firm to
investigate, said a former Takata insider with access to senior management who spoke on
condition of anonymity. The investigation turned up different problems, some involving the
chemical propellant, but the results were inconclusive, the former insider said.
Takata spokesman Matsumoto said, "The cases all had completely different causes that led to
recalls."
Honda, in a statement, said: "The causes of the recalls were identified (by Takata), and we
confirmed implementation of preventive measures."
Automakers insist on higher standards from airbag suppliers than for any other part of the
car. Honda normally demands fewer than one defect in a thousand over the lifetime of a typical
car part, according to Kobayashi, the former Honda executive who first tapped Takata to make
airbags. For critical parts like brakes, the standard is often higher: one defect in 10,000 to
100,000 parts. But for airbags, where any fault can be deadly, the expected standard is one
defect in a million parts - a threshold so high that tests cannot be designed to measure it and
human inspectors cannot be trusted to verify it, Kobayashi wrote in his memoirs.
Another complicating factor is that even building airbags is potentially deadly: handling
the explosives used in their inflators is inherently dangerous.
Most manufacturers - including Takata and its competitors - have experienced explosions and
fires at their plants. The most dangerous work is carried out by robots guided by cameras, with
human operators shielded by thick walls. Employees wear special shoes to make sure they do not
produce static electricity.
FORTIFIED FACTORIES
One spark can be catastrophic, said Doug Hansen, a former senior project engineer with
Rocket Research, a firm that worked with Takata to develop airbag inflators in the 1990s.
"That's why you build those plants out in the middle of nowhere," he said. "You set it up
and it's got blast walls and concrete walls. You design around those things."
Takata's airbag plant in Moses Lake, Washington, is built on a remote former U.S. military
air base where bomber pilots trained during World War II. The company's other North American
airbag plant is in Monclova, Mexico. It shut down a third airbag plant in LaGrange, Georgia, in
July 2005.
Takata's record on factory safety is generally supported by former employees and rivals. A
former worker at the Moses Lake plant, who was highly critical of its management overall, said
plant safety was "one thing they did well. They were always looking for safety suggestions."
In such a dangerous industry, Takata developed a reputation for innovation, becoming a
pioneer in "non-azide" inflators, which replaced toxic explosives called azides with other
chemicals that posed fewer problems once released into a car.
According to Honda, the Takata airbags were propelled with a blend that included ammonium
nitrate, a common explosive that is also used to make fertilizer. Azides were phased out in the
early 2000s, which meant Takata's new inflators were in high demand.
An ammonium nitrate mix generates gas more efficiently than other chemicals used by some
rivals, leaving behind a smaller quantity of potentially dangerous solid slag, according to
chemists interviewed by Reuters. But it also can be unstable, particularly if exposed to
moisture.
Machines at Takata's factories packed the chemical propellant into wafers, which are then
stacked inside the inflator, a device that shoots out hot gas to inflate an airbag within
thousandths of a second after sensors detect a car crash. If the wafers crumble or break, they
can burn too fast, creating a high-pressure explosion.
Where Takata now says it went wrong is in making those wafers. The company has acknowledged
a list of problems to U.S. safety regulators. It failed to properly store propellant to shield
it from moisture, which can cause wafers to crumble many years later. Some wafers were pressed
together with too little force. In some cases, according to Honda, inflators were made with just
six wafers, instead of the required seven.
A SURGE IN DEMAND
All the defective wafers were made between 2000 and 2002 at Takata factories in the U.S. and
Mexico, the supplier and its carmaker customers say. It was a time when, according to the former
Takata insider, the firm was under intense pressure from its customers to boost output to meet
surging demand.
Takata said in a statement: "Production demands vary over time, but our company's commitment
to delivering quality products never varies."
Honda did not address specifically the pressure that Takata was experiencing.
Honda spokeswoman Akemi Ando told Reuters: "Takata has been supplying airbags to fulfill
Honda's order quantity while guaranteeing the quality of their components."
In the five years from 2000 to 2005, Honda's global production grew 37 percent to 3.4
million vehicles.
"You've almost got this perfect storm of an increase in the volume of cars being sold and
very, very rapid implementation of technology," said Mark Johnson, an expert on supply chain
management at Britain's Warwick Business school.
In documents filed with NHTSA, Honda and Takata cited another issue in last year's huge
recall: faulty record keeping. Factory devices designed to automatically reject substandard
wafers had a manual override control that could be switched off while the production machines
were tuned up. Because of "human error," Takata said, the control was flipped off, but there was
no record of when, which meant there was no proof of which wafers had passed the test.
All those factors led to the recall of millions of cars, including many built by
manufacturers that never experienced the deadly explosions that hit 2001-2002 Hondas.
ON THE HORIZON
One question facing Takata and its customers is whether more recalls may arise. A case in
the NHTSA database, filed by a plaintiff's attorney in Jacksonville, Florida, describes an
accident in a 2005 Honda Civic, a vehicle not covered under previous recalls. The attorney wrote
that "the driver-side airbag inflator ruptured and propelled a one-inch piece of shrapnel into
the driver's right eye" and caused severe cuts to the driver's nose, according to the report.
NHTSA officials said in a statement they are aware of the complaint, "are monitoring the
situation and will take action as warranted." Honda said no further recalls were needed at this
time. "If Honda obtains any information on defects, it will prioritize customer safety and take
necessary steps such as analysis and investigating the cause," said spokeswoman Ando.
Takata said it is supporting customers with detailed technical analysis and replacement
parts as needed. "Our joint objective is to do all that is possible to ensure the safety and
well-being of drivers and passengers," it said in a statement.
Exactly how the damage to its reputation might affect Takata's fortunes remains to be seen.
Smaller makers of airbags and inflators in Japan, South Korea and China are challenging Takata
and the other two airbag market leaders, Sweden's Autoliv and U.S. supplier TRW.
One thing is clear: Despite the deadly Takata accidents, airbags themselves do save lives -
almost 35,000 in the United States alone since 1987, when they were phased in, according to
NHTSA.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Yoko Kubota in Tokyo. Additional reporting by Paul
Lienert. Edited by Peter Graff and Paul Ingrassia.)