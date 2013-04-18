(Corrects Takata's security code in first paragraph to from.)

TOKYO, April 18 Takata Corp, the producer of malfunctioning airbags that forced four Japanese automakers to recall millions of vehicles globally, said on Thursday it will book an annual extraordinary loss of 30 billion yen ($307 million).

The loss for the year through March 2013 is due to costs associated with the recall, the company said.

Four Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co, said last week they would recall 3.4 million vehicles sold around the world because airbags supplied by Takata were at risk of catching fire or injuring passengers.

($1 = 97.5850 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; editing by Miral Fahmy)