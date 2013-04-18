(Corrects Takata's security code in first paragraph to
TOKYO, April 18 Takata Corp, the
producer of malfunctioning airbags that forced four Japanese
automakers to recall millions of vehicles globally, said on
Thursday it will book an annual extraordinary loss of 30 billion
yen ($307 million).
The loss for the year through March 2013 is due to costs
associated with the recall, the company said.
Four Japanese automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp
and Nissan Motor Co, said last week they
would recall 3.4 million vehicles sold around the world because
airbags supplied by Takata were at risk of catching fire or
injuring passengers.
($1 = 97.5850 Japanese yen)
