* Air Berlin CEO says could imagine Air France code-share
* Any such deal would cross airline alliance boundaries
* Parties aim for deal by summer - source
* Air Berlin CEO says alliances have 'crossed their peak'
BERLIN, March 4 German airline Air Berlin
is in talks with French carrier Air France-KLM
on a code-sharing agreement as it seeks to offer its
customers more routes via partnerships, its chief executive
said.
"There are talks. Now we have to see what the outcome is,"
Wolfgang Prock-Schauer told journalists on Tuesday. "I could
certainly imagine that we agree a partnership," he added.
A person close to the matter told Reuters that Air Berlin
and Air France aimed for a deal by the European summer.
Such a deal would be unusual in the airline sector as Air
Berlin, Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa
, is part of the Oneworld alliance of airlines, while
Air France is part of rival group SkyTeam.
Air Berlin has been looking to expand via partnerships such
as code-shares, which allow carriers to sell tickets for each
others' flights, to cope with deteriorating finances following a
period of aggressive growth in the last decade.
It announced in October 2012 that it had struck a code-share
agreement with Air France and Etihad but in the end that deal
went ahead without the German carrier.
Air Berlin currently has code-shares with Oneworld members
such as British Airways and Finnair but also
with non-members such as Air Seychelles and Air Serbia.
CEO Prock-Schauer downplayed the importance of airline
groups such as Oneworld and SkyTeam, saying alliances had
"crossed their peak" and were no longer of great importance to
airlines.
"There is a lot of cross-alliance cooperation going on," he
said.
He echoed Etihad, owner of close to 30 percent in Air
Berlin's stock, which is not a member of an alliance and has
said it would not join one.