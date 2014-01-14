FRANKFURT Jan 14 German airline Air Berlin
is demanding at least 48 million euros ($66 million) in
damages related to the delayed opening of Berlin's new airport,
a court official said.
The case is due to be heard on Wednesday and a decision will
come at a later date, a spokesman for the Potsdam court that is
hearing the case said on Tuesday.
Already 20 years in the planning when construction began in
2006, the Berlin Brandenberg airport was originally due to open
in 2011.
A new date of June 2012 was scrapped just three weeks ahead
of the opening and the airport is now not expected to open until
2015 at the earliest, an embarrassment for a country that prides
itself on its industrial efficiency.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa
and the largest carrier operating in Berlin, hopes to
use the new airport to boost its long-haul routes in cooperation
with new shareholder Etihad, the fast expanding Abu Dhabi-based
airline.
Air Berlin declined to say exactly how much it is demanding
in damages, saying the final amount depended on when the airport
actually opened. Chief Executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer had said
on Monday that the airline would be open to an out-of-court
settlement.
($1=0.7324 euros)
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)