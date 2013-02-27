FRANKFURT Feb 27 Air Berlin on
Wednesday said it was launching a 120 million euro ($157
million) convertible bond with a six year maturity and an annual
interest rate of 6 percent.
Germany's second biggest airline said its major shareholder,
Etihad Airways, would subscribe to 29.2 percent of the bond,
which can be converted into Air Berlin stock.
The bond is aimed at institutional investors outside the
United States, Air Berlin said, adding that proceeds from the
sale of the bond would be used to boost the company's working
capital and for general business purposes.
Credit Suisse is the sole lead manager and book
runner for the offering, the airline said.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould)