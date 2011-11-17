* Q3 operating profit down 44 pct to 96.8 mln eur
* Will not achieve goal of returning to profit in 2011
* CEO says 2012 difficult to predict
* Shares fall 3.4 percent
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 Germany's Air Berlin
said on Thursday it was difficult to predict whether it
would reach its target of breaking even next year given the
worsening global outlook.
Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa,
which ruled out returning to operating profit this year, had
previously said it hoped to reach the break-even point in 2012.
It last made a full-year profit in 2007.
"We have targets, yes, but given the economic environment,
we can't know what will happen. There's a big question mark over
everything," Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told reporters on
Thursday, after it published its third-quarter report.
Air Berlin had already pre-released third quarter results at
the end of October, showing a 44 percent drop in operating
profit to 96.8 million euros ($130.97 million), hurt by an air
travel tax in Germany and high fuel prices. The
airline made a 9.3 million euro operating loss in 2010.
Air Berlin is currently trying to shrink its way back to
profitability after growing rapidly over the last few years,
racking up debt as it ordered dozens of planes.
It is therefore cutting seats, unprofitable routes and has
postponed plane orders in a bid to reduce operating costs.
European rivals Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have
also warned on profit in recent months and scaled back capacity
for the winter as bookings falter.
Air Berlin said on Thursday it would refrain from
significantly expanding capacity again until the end of 2013 and
that its fleet would now likely comprise 162 planes at the end
of 2014, compared with a previous target of 190.
Shares in the company were down 3.4 percent at 2.56 euros at
1039 GMT, as investors worried about the group's high
debt-to-equity ratio.
Equity made up 14 percent of its balance sheet at the end of
September 2011, compared with 21 percent one year ago.
Management told analysts Air Berlin was working on "big
measures" to reduce the group's debt, which stood at 644 million
euros at the end of the third-quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Ulf Huettmeyer said the equity ratio
would likely remain at around 14-15 percent at the end of 2011
and that net debt should come down by the first quarter of 2012.
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
