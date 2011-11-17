FRANKFURT Nov 17 Germany's second largest airline, Air Berlin, will not make a big capacity push until the end of 2013, it said on Thursday, in a reversal of its previous strategy that saw it super-size its fleet and build up a big debt pile.

The group is currently trying to shrink itself back to profit by striking unprofitable routes, cutting its fleet and postponing aircraft orders.

Air Berlin earlier on Thursday said its net debt at the end of September stood at 644 million euros ($871.3 million) as it reported third-quarter results.

Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn and financial officer Ulf Huettmeyer told analysts Air Berlin was aiming to get its debt below this by level by either the end of 2011 or in the first quarter of 2012.

They added the group was still working on "big measures" to reduce net debt to a level of around 500 million euros. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)