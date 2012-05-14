* Q1 EBIT loss narrows to 149 mln euros
* To post full earnings on May 15
(Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT May 14 German carrier Air Berlin's
said its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 103 million
euros ($132 million), beating expectations, as a tax gain and
cost-cutting measures helped offset a rising oil price.
Air Berlin said on Monday it had received a tax benefit of
50 million euros. Its loss compared with a forecast for 122
million euros in a Reuters poll, and came after a 121 million
loss in the 2011 period.
Germany's second-largest airline released key figures ahead
of official results, set to be published on May 15.
"Despite considerable higher expenses as a result of rising
oil prices in the relevant quarter, operating expenses increased
by 1.5 percent only ... due to the successful implementation of
the shape & size efficiency program," the company said.
Air Berlin said earnings before interest and taxes narrowed
to 149 million euros, from 188 million in the 2011 quarter.
($1 = 0.7789 euro)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Dan Lalor)