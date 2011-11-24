FRANKFURT Nov 24 Air Berlin,
Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa is
looking for a partner, with its new chief executive holding
talks with several potential interested parties, a German daily
said on Thursday, citing sources.
United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways and China's HNA Group
were among those Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn has approached
for discussions, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in a prerelease of
its Friday edition.
A sale of a substantial stake in Air Berlin cannot be ruled
out, it added.
Air Berlin declined to comment.
Air Berlin had already pre-released third quarter results at
the end of October, showing a 44 percent drop in operating
profit to 96.8 million euros ($130.97 million), hurt by an air
travel tax in Germany and high fuel prices. The
airline made a 9.3 million euro operating loss in 2010.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)