(Corrects month in paragraph four to July from June)
FRANKFURT Aug 15 Loss-making Air Berlin
will sell eight of its planes in order to improve its
equity ratio, which plummeted in the first half of the year to
just 4 percent.
Air Berlin, which has not posted an annual operating profit
since 2007, is trying to shrink its way back to profitability
after growing rapidly and racking up debt. Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad Airways, which holds a 29 percent stake, has also
provided loans.
Germany's second-biggest carrier after Lufthansa
said last week its equity had plummeted by about two-thirds to
101.3 million euros by the end of June.
That gave it an equity ratio of 4 percent, compared with
11.2 percent as at end Dec 2011. By the end of July, its equity
had improved by 60 million euros already, it said on Wednesday,
adding that the ratio should be higher at the end of 2012 than
the end of last year.
It said on Wednesday it decided in the second quarter to
sell eight of its own aircraft, although transactions had not
been completed by end-June.
"The sale is expected to result in a profit. Both the equity
ratio and the liquidity position will noticeably benefit from
the transaction," the airline said in its interim report on
Wednesday.
It last week reported its second-quarter loss widened to
66.2 million euros ($81.6 million) due to soaring fuel costs,
the euro's weakening against the U.S. dollar and a German air
travel tax.
($1 = 0.8116 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Alison Birrane)