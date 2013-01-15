* Air Berlin aims to save 400 mln eur by end-2014
* To focus on most profitable routes
* To expand long-haul service from Berlin, Duesseldorf
(Recasts lead, adds further details, background)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 German airline Air Berlin
, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, plans to
cut almost 10 percent of its workforce of 9,300 as part of a
cost-cutting campaign aimed at halting years of losses.
Air Berlin, Germany's second-biggest airline after Lufthansa
, said on Tuesday its new restructuring programme
announced in October would seek annual savings of 400 million
euros ($535 million) from the end of 2014.
The programme will entail cutting 900 jobs and leave the
airline to concentrate on its most profitable routes with more
flights to be offered to popular destinations like Majorca.
It also said it would expand long-haul services from Berlin
and Duesseldorf. Airports in Vienna, Hamburg, Munich, Zurich and
Stuttgart will remain primary bases for Air Berlin planes.
The company also aims to further cut its fleet of aircraft
to 142 this year, from 158 at the end of September 2012.
Air Berlin, which has not posted a full-year operating
profit since 2007, has already cut seats, unprofitable routes
and postponed plane orders to reduce costs and shrink its way
back to profitability after racking up debts to expand.
The years of losses cost founder Joachim Hunold his job as
chief executive in 2011. Interim CEO Hartmut Mehdorn
unexpectedly stepped down last week, handing over the controls
to the airline's strategy chief Wolfgang Prock-Schauer.
Under Mehdorn Etihad bought almost 30 percent of Air Berlin,
granted loans to the German carrier and bought a majority of its
frequent-flyer programme for 184.4 million euros in cash - more
than Air Berlin's market value.
($1=0.7482 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)