FRANKFURT Dec 6 Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa, carried 10 percent fewer passengers in November as it reduced capacity.

Air Berlin is cutting seats, unprofitable routes and postponing plane orders as it tries to make a profit for the first time since 2007.

The airline said on Tuesday it reduced the number of seats on offer in November by 9.1 percent. Its load factor -- a measure of how full its planes are -- dropped by 0.7 percentage points to 74.2 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)