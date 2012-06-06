(Corrects first paragraph to show the figures apply to May, not April)

FRANKFURT, June 6 Air Berlin, the German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said passenger numbers fell 6.4 percent in May, although it was able to fill more seats on its planes in the month.

Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa carried 3.09 million passengers in May, it said on Wednesday.

Its load factor - how full its planes were - edged up by 0.6 percentage points to 76.4 percent, while the number of seats it offered fell 7.2 percent.

Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane orders. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)