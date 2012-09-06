FRANKFURT, Sept 6 Air Berlin, the
German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad, said
passenger numbers fell 5 percent in August, with demand falling
faster than it could cut capacity.
Germany's second largest airline after Lufthansa
carried 3.57 million passengers in August, it said on Thursday.
Its load factor - how full its planes were - narrowed by 0.7
percentage points to 84.5 percent, while the number of seats it
offered fell 4.2 percent.
Air Berlin has been trying to shrink itself back to
profitability by cutting routes, seats and delaying plane
orders.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)