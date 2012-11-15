* CEO says "we cannot avoid extraordinary measures"
* Sale of frequent flyer programme to lift FY results
* Has drawn down 200 mln from Etihad loan as of end-Sept
* Shares up 1.6 pct, outperform German small caps
FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Germany's Air Berlin,
partly owned by Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad, will present by
the end of December details of a plan to steer the loss-making
airline back to profit starting next year.
Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told reporters on Thursday
he would neither confirm nor deny German media reports that the
plan, dubbed Turbine 2013, would entail some job cuts.
"But one thing is clear, we cannot avoid extraordinary
measures," he said a day after Air Berlin published
third-quarter that showed operating profit rose by 4.5 percent
thanks to cost cuts.
Net debt increased by 5 percent over the three-month period
to 853 million euros ($1.1 billion) at the end of the quarter,
roughly four and a half times its shareholder equity.
Chief Financial Officer Ulf Huettmeyer told reporters he was
confident the sale of its Topbonus frequent flyer programme
would help narrow the operating loss for this year, adding he
expected it would be "a bit" better than analysts' consensus for
a loss of 160 million euros ($203.66 million).
Air Berlin, which has not posted an operating profit since
2007, on Thursday said Turbine 2013 would make the airline lean
and would entail structural changes so that it could focus only
core businesses.
German news broadcaster n-tv on Tuesday said the airline
planned to cut 10 percent of the workforce, equating to more
than 900 jobs.
Mehdorn said as of end-September Air Berlin had already
drawn down $200 million of the $255 million five-year financing
facilities the Arabian airline had provided last December for
fleet development and was not currently in talks with Etihad for
any new loans.
Air Berlin shares have declined 38 percent so far this year
while larger rival Lufthansa has risen by nearly as
much. Air Berlin shares were up 1.6 percent at 1225 GMT.
($1=0.7856 euros)
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mike Nesbit)