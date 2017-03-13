NEW YORK, March 13 Airbnb, the leading online
marketplace for short-term lodging, has no specific plans yet to
go public, its chief executive officer Brian Chesky said on
Monday.
"We don’t have any announcement to make. We are working to
make sure that the company is ready,” Chesky said at an event at
the New York Exchange when asked about plans for an initial
public offering.
“Our investors are very patient and none of them are
anxious for us to go public,” he said, adding that the company
doesn't need to raise more money.
Airbnb raised $1 billion in its latest round of funding,
valuing the company at $31 billion. The company which operates
in more than 65,000 cities worldwide turned profitable in the
second quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)