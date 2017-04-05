SHANGHAI, April 5 Chinese home-sharing platform
Xiaozhu is in talks with its U.S. counterpart Airbnb to
cooperate on data and resources in overseas markets such as
Japan and South Korea, the China Daily newspaper reported.
Xiaozhu's chief executive Chen Chi told the newspaper in an
interview published on Wednesday that the partnership was also
likely to cover China, but talks were in early stages.
"Different from the car-hailing sector, where Chinese player
Didi Chuxing competed fiercely against its U.S. rival Uber
Technologies Inc. We are more willing to cooperate with each
other to grow the industry," Chen said, referring to the
ride-hailing apps which eventually merged in China.
However, he denied media reports that Airbnb was in talks to
buy Xiaozhu.
"We want to operate independently. After all, the Chinese
market is so huge and we want to get deeply involved in the
industry and come up with new innovations," he said.
Airbnb, which was valued at $30 billion in a round of
fundraising in 2016, said last month it would triple its China
staff and launch a new Chinese name in a bid to put more focus
on the country, where it has about 80,000 homes
listed.
Xiaozhu, which is often described as the U.S. company's
Chinese clone, has about 150,000 listings and raised $65 million
in its latest fundraising drive in November, the China Daily
said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Richard Pullin)