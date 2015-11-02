(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Airbnb has spent more than
$8 million and hired a top political operative to defeat a San
Francisco initiative on the ballot Tuesday that could threaten
the growth of one of the most valuable global technology
companies.
Proposition F, which would limit short-term rentals, was
brought by affordable housing advocates fed up with the city's
housing stock being used as rentals for tourists while residents
face skyrocketing rents and evictions.
For Airbnb, a defeat in its hometown of San Francisco would
be mostly a symbolic blow. Should similar measures be introduced
elsewhere, however, the company could face serious financial
consequences.
At stake is its ability to continue adding rentals at the
same speed, increase revenue and maintain its $25.5 billion
valuation, all of which fall under greater scrutiny as it moves
closer to an initial public offering.
Airbnb appears to be winning. A poll conducted Oct. 25-27
found 55 percent of respondents planning to vote against the
measure, which would restrict short-term rentals to 75 nights
per year and give neighbors greater power to sue rental property
owners.
The poll was done by David Binder Research for the No on F
campaign, funded by Airbnb.
The campaign Airbnb orchestrated against Prop. F,
outspending supporters by nearly 30 times, suggests how fearful
the company is.
"It doesn't want to give (regulators), or community
activists, ideas that they can take on Airbnb," said Henry
Harteveldt, founder of travel research firm Atmosphere Research
Group.
Airbnb used the battle to craft its playbook for other
political challenges, said Chris Lehane, its global policy
chief.
"It will inform us of not only how we work in San Francisco
but around the world," said Lehane, a political strategist who
managed scandals during the Clinton administration.
In San Francisco, Airbnb spent almost $2 million on a
campaign that organized more than 400 volunteers to knock on
doors.
Prop. F alone would not have a significant effect on
Airbnb's growth. There are about 5,000 Airbnb rentals in San
Francisco, compared with about 20,000 in New York or 60,000 in
Paris.
But other communities are watching.
The Prop. F campaign, which raised about $300,000 from hotel
unions and affordable housing advocates, has discussed its
proposal with officials and housing advocates in New York -
whose city council is weighing restrictions on short-term
rentals - Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities, said coalition
cofounder Dale Carlson.