March 20 Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb
Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms including TPG
Capital Management LP to raise funds that would value
the company at about $10 billion, a person briefed on the matter
said Thursday.
TPG is likely to lead the funding round, which could exceed
$400 million. Texas-based TPG recently made a large investment
in ride-sharing company Uber, another major player in the
burgeoning sector known as the sharing economy.
The Airbnb talks were first reported Thursday by The Wall
Street Journal. (r.reuters.com/fup77v)
Airbnb, whose website rental listings range from private
rooms to manors and islands, has become one of Silicon Valley's
most successful start-ups in the five years since it was founded
by a trio of graduates from the Rhode Island School of Design
and Harvard.
But its foray into the hospitality business has been met
with controversy in critical markets like New York state, which
prohibits renters from subletting their homes for less than 30
days if they are not present. The company remains locked in a
legal battle with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman,
who subpoenaed Airbnb for information about its hosts in the
state last year to determine which were in violation of state
law.
The San Francisco city attorney's office has also looked
into the legality of such short-term rentals after coming under
pressure from tenant advocates, who say the proliferation of
Airbnb rentals has sapped the rental housing market of supply
and driven up rent prices.
A valuation of $10 billion would make Airbnb worth more than
Hyatt Hotels Corp, which has a market value of $8.43
billion, and Wyndham Worldwide Corp, valued at $9.39
billion.
